Raheem Sterling aiming to make Chelsea return against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

- Sterling sustained knee injury
- Scan revealed issue is not serious
- Could be back for Dortmund clash
WHAT HAPPENED? The England international received a positive update this week when a scan revealed that his knee injury is not a serious one, The Athletic reports. Sterling made his return from a previous injury when the Blues faced Fulham last week but has since sustained a knee problem.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea coach Graham Potter said Sterling was a doubt to feature in the Premier League clash against West Ham on Saturday but the following game at Dortmund in the last-16 of the European competition could see him back in action.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Sterling has featured in 23 matches in all competitions for the Blues this season, scoring six times. He was ruled out of three Premier League matches with a hamstring injury before he came on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge against Fulham.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will hope to pick up a much-needed three points on Saturday without Sterling when they visit West Ham this weekend.
Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?
Thanks for voting.
Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?
Editors' Picks
- 'Chiefs players have given up' - Did Zwane not learn from Pitso?
- Al Wehda FC 0-4 Ronaldo FC: ‘Finished CR7 scores a hat-trick, prime Messi gets knocked out’
- Mosimane is giving Saudi some serious hands: Pitso & Benni for Bafana?
- PSL transfers: Latest rumours from Chiefs, Pirates, Downs & all PSL teams
- This is football... without Man City's millions 👀