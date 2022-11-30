France
Quiz! Name the all-time top goalscorers for France, Argentina, Mexico, Denmark, Australia, Poland, Tunisia & Saudi Arabia
GOAL
10:17 SAST 2022/11/30
France, Argentina, Mexico, Denmark, Australia, Poland, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia will all be in action in the World Cup group stages later today, but can you name the top all-time goalscorers for each country?
We are giving you ten minutes to narrow down the ten players in question, and anyone that can get top marks on this one will certainly deserve a pat on the back.
Tunisia's leading marksman is up first and we are willing to give you a small clue to help deliver a spark of inspiration: He played for four clubs in France, including Lens...
