World Cup
Quiz! Can you name every nation to only appear in one World Cup?
GOAL
08:41 SAST 2022/12/06
With the action taking a pause for a while, it is the perfect time to take stock and remember some of our fallen heroes.
Take hosts Qatar, for instance. They came into their first ever World Cup with high hopes of holding their own, only to crash out without recording a single point. Their chances of making it back to the global stage any time soon seem slender at best, too.
This got us thinking about the other teams who have been one and done in World Cup history. Think you can name them all? We've given you their nicknames to help out.
Editors' Picks
- Is Kaizer Chiefs' Kwinika really behind Amakhosi's defensive struggles?
- Are you not entertained?! Brazil winners, losers and ratings as Tite's team dance their way past South Korea and into the quarter-finals
- Jali: Agent breaks silence on Mamelodi Sundowns star's future amidst Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer links
- Dominik Livakovic, the World Cup's newest hero! Winners and losers as Croatia end Japan's miracle run with penalty shootout win