Quincy Promes jailed for 18 months after stabbing cousin in the knee

Quincy Promes has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of assault by a Dutch court.

The 31-year-old has avoided attempted murder and manslaughter charges following an altercation in 2020 during which he stabbed his cousin in the knee.

Promes has always denied the charges, but prosecutors in the Netherlands consider there to be enough evidence against him in order for a jail term to be served.

The 50-cap international forward was not in attendance when judgement was passed in his homeland, with it unclear as to whether he will return at all.

Promes currently lives in Russia as he is under contract at Spartak Moscow.

He has been handed a custodial sentence following testimony from two eyewitnesses and the discovery of conversations on his phone.

Promes, who previously spent time on the books at Ajax and Sevilla, has also been ordered to pay €7,000 in compensation to his victim.

The court stated that Promes’ sentence would have been more lenient – around six months less in prison time – had he attended the hearing in question and shown any remorse.

Promes can appeal against the conviction, while he is also due to stand trial at a later date amid accusations of being involved in drug trafficking.