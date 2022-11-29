Qatar set unfortunate World Cup record following another defeat to Netherlands

Qatar have exited the World Cup following three straight defeats, becoming the first host nation to ever leave their own competition pointless.

Defeated in all three group games

Conceded more goals than any other host nation

First host country since South Africa (2010) to not make it out of groups

WHAT HAPPENED? Qatar have become the first host nation to not record a point at a World Cup finals. Defeats against Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands on the final day leaves Qatar bottom of Group A having conceded seven goals - the outright most ever by a host nation in the same group round in the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it was widely expected that Qatar would finish bottom of the group, not many people would have said they would have done so without getting a point on the board. Ranked 50th in the world, a place above Saudi Arabia who have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages due to the win over Argentina, it seems the World Cup was a level above the players.

WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? The Qatar team will likely have inspired those around the region to become footballers, hoping one day to represent their country at a World Cup.