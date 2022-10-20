Pure madness! Allegri won't rush Pogba back after Juventus midfielder returns from injury

Massimiliano Allegri has insisted he will not rush Paul Pogba back from injury with Juventus receiving two major fitness boosts.

Pogba injured after re-signing for Juventus

Has returned to team training

Will not be rushed back

WHAT HAPPENED? The Juve head coach had positive news regarding the fitness of Pogba and fellow long-term absentee Federico Chiesa, who is stepping up his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury by featuring in a friendly game. Allegri was adamant, though, that nobody would be rushed back into his team.

WHAT HE SAID: "Paul has done some things with the team, and let’s not forget that he hasn’t done any serious training since 23 July," he told reporters. "We need to give him time. Rushing to get him back one game early and jeopardising all the work would be pure madness."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba's return to Turin was almost immediately ruined by injury. He suffered a meniscus injury back in July and has been forced to sit on the sidelines as Juve have endured a rough start to their season, with his World Cup hopes in doubt. He looks set for an imminent return, though, which would boost the Old Lady significantly.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The World Cup is officially less than a month away, meaning the 29-year-old needs to get a move on if he is to make a return to action and build up some sharpness in time for the tournament.