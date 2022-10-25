Pulisic starts! USMNT star recalled by Potter for only third Chelsea start of the season in Champions League clash with RB Salzburg

U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic has been handed a start for Chelsea's Champions League match against RB Salzburg.

Pulisic in starting XI against Salzburg

Only third start of the season for Chelsea

USMNT star eager to impress

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic was named in the Blues XI for his first start in the Champions League this season, having started just twice in the Premier League. The American has, however, impressed off the bench in recent weeks, creating several chances for the Blues in a supersub role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic appears to be starting at wingback for Chelsea, with Raheem Sterling on the other side. Graham Potter has opted for a back three of Trevor Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella in defense.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

THE VERDICT: Pulisic's start is good news for the winger, and for the USMNT. The 24-year-old star has had a difficult time earning minutes for Chelsea this season under both Potter and Thomas Tuchel, which has been a big concern for the U.S. less than a month ahead of the World Cup.

However, Tuesday's start could be a sign that things are changing, with the match being a vital one for Chelsea's Champions League hopes.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues face another marquee matchup this weekend, especially for Potter, as Chelsea visit the manager's former club Brighton.