PSL target Mosiatlhaga focused on winning promotion with Ajax Cape Town

Glad Africa top scorer focused on gaining promotion to the Premier Soccer League with the Urban Warriors

Cape Town attacker Abednigo Mosiatlhaga says he wants to remain with the Cape side for the foreseeable future despite his electrifying form making him a man difficult to overlook.

The marksman has embodied everything that a talisman should be this season, netting 16 goals along with five assists in 22 Glad Africa Championship appearances for Ajax.

The top scorer in the country's second-tier will always attract attention from Premier Division teams, and this has been the case too with Mosiatlhaga, who also had to endure his rejection by Stellenbosch - whom he also helped gain promotion to the top-flight league – prior to his switch to Calvin Marlin's side.

"It's a matter of self-belief, because regardless of how many people believe in you, if you don't believe in yourself, you won't be able to do what you are capable of doing," Mosiatlhaga told Goal of his remarkable response to the rejection by Stellenbosch.

"When I won it [Glad Africa Championship] with Stellenbosch, I thought to myself that it's time now for me to go play in the Premier League.

"But things never worked out. Obviously, I got disappointed because never in my mind did, I think I’ll be playing in the NFD [Glad Africa Championship] again.

"There was no transfer agreement between the two clubs [ and Stellenbosch], and I think there was no space for me as they had enough players in my position. They [Stellenbosch] also made it clear that I was not in the coaches plans.

"Fortunately, by God's grace, Ajax came calling, and then I had to come back to this league with Ajax.

"I had to realign my mind and told myself that what I thought would happen didn't happen and in life sometimes we don't get what we want and think we deserve.

"So, I had to tell myself that I won this league and its history, there's are a new campaign and a new season ahead and I just have to do what I did previously with a bit more effort and more optimism.

"Ajax is a good club with a rich history and I knew they are a club that wants to get straight back to the Premier Division. so, I knew if I had to decide, it would be a team that will surely compete to go back to the premier division, and I couldn't say no to Ajax."

Before the forced Covid-19 hiatus, the Urban Warriors were seven points clear on top of the Glad Africa table and the 25-year-old believes they would've been champions today had it not been for the global pandemic.

"I think we had six games left to go and to be honest, from the experience I had with Stellenbosch, we were not too far from winning this league and it was a matter of few important games which within those games, we knew the results we wanted, and we thought a doubt, we would win the league," added Mosiatlhaga.

"I think with the momentum that we had and the type of displays we were producing, we were just a few steps away and there were games we had identified as must-wins which were going to deem us champions, so if I could say it in short, we weren't very far, we could see the light at the end of the tunnel."

After being loaned out by Bidvest Wits to Cape Town All Stars [TS Galaxy] and Stellenbosch over two spells, Mosiatlhaga has signed a permanent deal with the Parow-based club.