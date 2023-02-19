PSG vs Lille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Lille in Ligue 1 on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 when they host Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG enter the match with a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille after losing 3-1 to Monaco in their last outing.

Lille, on the other hand, are 13 points behind their opponents and fifth on the league table with 41 points from 23 matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

PSG vs Lille date & kick-off time

Game: Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Date: February 19, 2023 Kick-off: 7am ET, 12pm GMT, 5:30pm IST Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Where to watch PSG vs Lille on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS and streamed on fubo TV.

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and streamed on the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match will not be shown on TV but can be streamed online on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fubo TV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website India N/A Jio Cinema

PSG team news & squad

Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele continue to remain out of action for PSG while Achraf Hakimi misses the game due to a hamstring problem. Marquinhos also got injured against Bayern Munich and is doubtful for the clash.

Presnel Kimpembe is likely to replace the Brazilian in central defence.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Pembele, Ramos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Position Players Goalkeepers Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier, Lavallee Defenders Ramos, Bitshiabu, Mendes, Bernat, Pembele, Kimpembe Midfielders Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Gharbi Forwards Neymar Jr, Messi, Ekitike, Housni, Mbappe

Lille team news & squad

Ismaily and Adam Ounas will not feature in the matchday squad against PSG due to thigh injuries while Leny Yoro is doubtful due to illness.

Lille possible XI: Chevalier; Diakite, Fonte, Djalo, Gudmundsson; Andre, Angel Gomes; Zhegrova, Cabella, Bamba; David