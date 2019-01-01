PSG star Mbappe has Twitter account hacked

The speedy attacker has had his social media account manipulated by an unauthorised party

star Kylian Mbappe has had his Twitter account compromised by a group of hackers, with evidence of the breach appearing on Thursday morning.

The French international, who turns 21 on Friday, had his Twitter display name changed to 'Kylian Mbappé Hacked by TSU x FanTarte' by the hackers, who interestingly have not yet posted any tweets from the account at this stage.

In the bio of Mbappe's profile, the hackers also added: "Hacked by TSU. FanTarte, Nitroz, KuzoTR."

The unauthorised access into Mbappe's account occurred shortly after the 2017 Golden Boy winner had posted a tweet celebrating PSG's 4-1 win over Le Mans in the Coupe de la Ligue round of 16.

Mbappe scored the third goal in the 41st minute, with strikes Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Angel Di Maria helping the Parisians knock out the Ligue 2 club.

Win ✔️Goal ✔️Assist ✔️



☕️x🍞 pic.twitter.com/BTbQWmCzy1 — Kylian Mbappé Hacked by TSU x FanTarte (@KMbappe) December 18, 2019

It's been a promising season for PSG so far with the capital club sitting top of , with seven points and a game in hand on second-placed .

Thomas Tuchel's side has also progressed to the round of 16, with the German getting to coach against his former club over two legs.

PSG will be keen to banish the demons of the same stage of the tournament last season, when they were eliminated by on away goals after a 3-3 draw across the two ties.

The Parisians made several astute purchases during the summer transfer window in a bid to elevate the club to Champions League challenges.

Mauro Icardi was loaned from , while Keylor Navas ( ), Pablo Sarabia ( ), Ander Herrera (Manchester United) and Idrissa Gueye ( ) were also brought into the team.

international Icardi has been particularly impressive, scoring 13 goals in 17 matches across all competitions - a figure that is only bettered by Mbappe's 16 strikes in 18 appearances.

The arrival of Icardi has seen usual starting centre forward Edinson Cavani dropped to the bench, after battling injury at the start of the season while the former Nerazzurri player took his chance.