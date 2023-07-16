PSG's eye-catching 2023-24 third kit leaked by American rapper Travis Scott

- Travis Scott appears to have leaked new PSG kit
WHAT HAPPENED? Travis Scott appears to have leaked PSG's new third kit on Instagram before its official reveal by either the club or Nike.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have already released their home and away kits for the new season, but the third strip - a collaboration with Jordan - has not been officially revealed.
The design shown by Scott on Instagram features several shades of grey with a camouflage pattern with a large grey vertical stripe down the centre.
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French giants and their host of summer signings will soon embark on a pre-season tour in Japan where they will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as well as Inter Milan. However, it's unclear whether or not Kylian Mbappe will still be a PSG player next season.