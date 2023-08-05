Look away PSG! Rodrygo hangs out with Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid transfer talk continues

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo posted a picture on his social media where he is seen posing with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe at a club in Italy.

Mbappe's future at PSG remains uncertain

Heavily linked with Real Madrid

Rodrygo fuels speculation after posting picture

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international's future has been hanging in the air after he refused to trigger the extension which would have kept him at Parc des Princes until 2025. He remains adamant he will stay until 2024 and leave as a free agent which has prompted the club to leave him out of the first-team squad during their trip to Japan.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo has further fuelled speculation of a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu after posting a picture with Mbappe at a club in Sardinia, Italy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to a report in Relevo, it was a chance meeting between the pair and not a planned rendezvous. The two players share a close bond off-the-pitch and when they met nothing was discussed about the future of the Frenchman.

WHAT NEXT? The Mbappe transfer saga might rumble deep into August as Real Madrid have reportedly adopted a wait-and-see approach so that they can force PSG to accept a reduced offer late into the window.