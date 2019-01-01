'Kylian will continue' - PSG issue response to Mbappe's 'more responsibility' statement

The France star raised eyebrows by saying he could seek greater responsibility “elsewhere” but the Ligue 1 champions claim he will not be departing

have issued a response to Kylian Mbappe’s comments about his future by assuring he will remain with the club next season.

Mbappe raised eyebrows after accepting the awards for Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year when he told reporters he had reached a “turning point” in his career.

The 20-year-old forward claimed to want greater responsibility in the future, but admitted it could come at PSG or “elsewhere for a new project.”

However, PSG have reacted strongly to the attacker’s comments and declared Mbappe will remain with the club next season in order to potentially make the club’s 50th anniversary a campaign to remember.

"Strong links have united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years and that same story will continue next season,” PSG wrote in a statement published on social media.

“With a shared ambition to mark history in European football, after 50 years since PSG was founded, we have a chance to write a big page in history together and each major player will have to play his part, always working for the team."

Mbappe emerged as one of Europe’s brightest talents during ’s surprising run to the Ligue 1 title and semi-finals in 2016-17.

But his star has only grown brighter in the two seasons since, as he starred for both club and country.

After a reported €180 million (£158m/$201m) move to PSG, Mbappe scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 in 2017-18 to help the club back to the domestic title though they again suffered disappointment in Europe with a defeat to in the Champions League.

During the summer, Mbappe was an integral part of ’s squad as they won their second World Cup, with the youngster taking home the tournament’s award for best young player.

Mbappe carried his brilliant form in over to league play this year, exploding for 32 goals in Ligue 1, finishing as the top scorer by 10 goals over second-placed Nicolas Pepe.

In the process, Mbappe earned himself the inaugural Kopa Trophy for best player age 21 or younger as well as impressive fourth-placed finish in the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

His success as seen him reportedly draw the interest of many of Europe’s other top sides, with Real Madrid, coached by France legend Zinedine Zidane, as a often-discussed landing spot.

Such speculation only has grown more fervent with his comments on Sunday, after PSG again suffered disappointment in Europe this year, falling to in the Champions League last-16, despite an Mbappe brace at Old Trafford.

The club also suffered domestically as well, as while they were able to retain their Ligue 1 crown, they met defeat in both the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France.