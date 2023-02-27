PSG suffer huge blow ahead of crunch Champions League clash vs Bayern as Presnel Kimpembe is ruled out for rest of season with Achilles tear

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles against Marseille.

Sustained serious injury 15 minutes into game

Has only made 10 league appearances this year

Play Bayern in Champions League next week

WHAT HAPPENED? Kimpembe was stretched off less than 20 minutes into PSG's 3-0 win at Marseille on Sunday after falling while tracking back. The player was visibly in pain and laid face down before being stretchered off. Manager Christophe Galtier subsequently revealed that Kimpembe had torn his Achilles, and won't return for the remainder of the season, with the club since confirming the blow.

It is a massive blow for PSG, who play Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie next week, with the German side 1-0 up on aggregate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kimpembe has endured a rough season, marked by a series of injuries. He missed the World Cup for France with a hamstring issue, and is now poised to sit out the rest of the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID? "Unfortunately, he’s seriously injured and he’ll be out for the remainder of the season. He has excruciating pain to his Achilles’ tendon. We believe it’s serious," Galtier said in a post-match press conference.

WHAT NEXT FOR KIMPEMBE? The centre-back will miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign, and could sit out some of next season, depending on the severity of the injury.