PSG defender Meunier dismisses Tottenham links but tells suitors he'd be a top signing 'even if I cut off a leg'

The Belgian is hoping to extend his stay at Parc des Princes beyond the summer, but isn't worried about being short on offers if he has to leave

full-back Thomas Meunier has rubbished rumours linking him with a move to this summer.

Speculation over Meunier's future at PSG has been raging over the last few months, with the 28-year-old set to drop into the free agency pool at the end of June.

He has been restricted to a bit-part role in Thomas Tuchel's squad this season, racking up just 16 appearances to date.

A number of top clubs are thought to be interested in Meunier's services ahead of the summer transfer window, including and Spurs.

Goal reported that the Belgium international has held talks with Dortmund and , while and have also been linked with the defender in the past.

The PSG star is confident he wouldn't have any trouble finding a new club if he were forced to leave Parc des Princes, but insists he has yet to receive any formal offers and would prefer to stay put.

Meunier told RTBF: “A free, international player, who plays in the FIFA ranked world’s No.1 team ( ) and who is 28 years old, it cannot be a bad buy, even if I get gangrene and I have to cut off a leg!

“Clubs don’t have much to lose in the investment, and I think they know it. They have everything to gain.

"Everything that circulates on me on social media versus Dortmund, I don’t understand: I’ve seen so many articles linking me to Tottenham or .

"I don’t understand this craze. My main objective is always to stay in Paris, but for the moment it’s pretty calm.”

Meunier started his PSG journey back in 2016, after completing a switch to the French capital from .

He has since racked up 111 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring eight goals, while picking up two Ligue 1 winners' medals.

Club captain Thiago Silva's current deal is also due to expire later in the year, but Tuchel was adamant that both men remain important members of his squad during an interview back in February.

"Thiago is my captain, nothing has changed, it's the same for Thomas," said the PSG boss.

"I see them as very professional players. Thomas plays a lot, he is super important for us. Both are awesome and I'm glad they're here, I don't think it [the contract situation] bothers [them].