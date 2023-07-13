'Proud of Dele Alli' - Harry Kane leads support for midfielder as Everton issue statement after star's emotional interview

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is leading the support for Everton midfielder Dele Alli amid his emotional interview with Gary Neville.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane, as well as Alli's current side Everton, are among those leading the support for the midfielder after his emotionally wrought interview with Gary Neville in which he revealed his mental health struggles, addiction to sleeping pills and the sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kane took to Twitter to express his support for his former Tottenham teammate, saying: "Proud of @dele_official for speaking out and sharing his experience to try and help others."

Meanwhile, Everton Tweeted: "The Club has been supporting Dele in both his return to fitness and overcoming the personal challenges highlighted in his interview with The Overlap.

"Everyone at Everton respects and applauds Dele’s bravery to speak about the difficulties he has faced, as well as seek the help required. The physical and mental welfare of all our players is of paramount importance.

"The Club takes very seriously its responsibility in protecting the confidentiality of players and staff. Dele will not be conducting any further interviews in relation to his rehabilitation, and we ask that his privacy is respected while he continues his recuperation from injury and receives the full care and support needed for his physical and mental wellbeing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alli has received universal applause and support from his football peers on social media, including the likes of John Terry, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham and many others.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALLI? Alli will no doubt want to focus on feeling better both physically and mentally in the coming weeks and months ahead. He has been included in Everton's pre-season squad for a camp in Switzerland.