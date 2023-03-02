Premier League MUST punish Man City to protect its reputation, insists La Liga president Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas insisted that the Premier League must punish Manchester City over alleged financial breaches.

City charged with breaking financial rules

Club under investigation by independent commission

Tebas has criticised Abu Dhabi owners many times before

WHAT HAPPENED? If City are found guilty of breaking more than 100 rules related to providing accurate financial information, they could receive a wide range of punishments, from a fine or points deduction to being relegated from the Premier League – and even the English Football League. Tebas said the club deserve punishment for their alleged actions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s about the reputation and dignity of the Premier League,” Tebas told reporters at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on Wednesday. “Your global reputation affects your ability to attract sponsorship and sell television rights.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tebas first spoke out about City and Paris Saint Germain’s inflation of revenues from sponsorship in 2017 and was met with an angry response from the Manchester club’s CEO Ferran Soriano and then-Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore.

Now, Tebas has expressed his frustration with how long it has taken organisers to take action, telling reporters: "It has taken too long. We know there was an alleged breach of 100 articles, so any decisions will have to be adopted accordingly by the Premier League. One of the worst things about financial controls is if you don't follow or comply with it."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tebas also contrasted what sees as the English top-flights lenience towards the club with La Liga’s tough stance on Barcelona in relation to its financial fair play regulations. Barcelona had to sell off a number of assets last year in order to register new signings such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha and were unable to sign players in the January transfer window.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's side host Newcastle United on Saturday looking to close the gap with leaders Arsenal, who are five points clear in the Premier League title race.