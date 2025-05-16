Distracted Finalists Create Unique PL Betting Opportunity this Friday

With Manchester Utd and Tottenham’s league campaigns in the gutter, there’s little reason not to bet against them in the Premier League this weekend.

The Europa League is their only chance to save their 2024/25 season, so we expect both teams to focus only on the final in Bilbao on May 21st.

Premier League Betting Markets Odds Aston Villa to Beat Tottenham 1.35 Chelsea to Beat Manchester United 1.37 Aston Villa/Chelsea to Win Double 1.85

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Both Teams Find Comfort in the Premier League

The 2024/25 Premier League season has been a huge disappointment for Manchester United and Tottenham. Few would have expected to see them sit just above newly promoted Ipswich Town near the bottom of the table.

Tottenham have lost only two games less than Ipswich Town, who sit at 18th place. Meanwhile, United have lost almost half (17) of their 36 Premier League games. Although both teams have fallen from grace at home, the Europa League has been a positive distraction.

The highest that both sides can finish in the Premier League is now 13th, but it depends on other results. Subsequently, they aim to win the Europa League as it guarantees qualification for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. This could provide opportunities for both of them to sign more elite-level players this summer.



Therefore, it is smart to bet against both teams on Friday night. After all, Spurs have an average of just 0.50 points per game, while United have a mere 0.63 across their last EPL fixtures.

Reports suggest United will rest players Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana. Back-up keeper, Altay Bayindir, is set to keep his place at Stamford Bridge. Young prospects like Harry Amass, Tyler Fredricson and Chido Obi are likely to start the match.

Also, Ange Postecoglu has confirmed that he’s wrapped his players in “cotton wool” ahead of the Europa League final.

Antonin Kinsky seems likely to get more game time between the sticks, while Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma, Brennan Johnson and Heung-min Son are all expected to sit out the match at Villa Park.

Villa and Chelsea Eye Champions League Spot

The fact that Manchester United and Tottenham have weakened lineups makes us want to back their opponents on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Chelsea have plenty of motivation to win. With both teams separated by goal difference only, a win is crucial to secure Champions League qualification.

The top five in the Premier League will be guaranteed Champions League football in 2025/26, so the Blues, currently in fifth, hold an advantage over sixth-placed Villa.

Villa are currently the in-form team in the Premier League. They have an average of 2.63 points per game across their last eight matches to re-enter the Champions League race. Moreover, their goal difference (+7) is at least 12 goals worse than the teams around them, so they’ll be eager to attack a Spurs defence that’s conceded 59 times in 36 games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea haven’t been as strong, with 1.75 points per game from their last eight EPL games. However, the Blues will look to take advantage of a weakened United team that seems more focused on next Wednesday’s final in Bilbao.