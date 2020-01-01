Premier League, Atletico & Serie A all options for James, says Real Madrid outcast’s stepfather

The Colombia international playmaker is expected to make his way out of Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with various landing spots available to him

It is “impossible” for a move to the Premier League to be ruled out for James Rodriguez, admits the outcast’s stepfather, with and other options that will be explored.

The international is expected to make his way through the exits at Santiago Bernabeu in the next transfer window.

That is because a frustrating spell has been endured in the Spanish capital since returning from a two-year loan at German giants Bayern Munich.

James was expected to be drafted back into the fold by the Blancos, but Zinedine Zidane has continued to overlook him on a regular basis and the 29-year-old is currently being frozen out completely.

Various options are being mooted for the South American playmaker as he mulls over his next move.

A switch to has been speculated on for some time, with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton credited with interest.

A crossing of the Madrid divide to Atletico has also been talked up of late, while a fresh start in would hold obvious appeal to a man with the creative qualities to thrive on such a stage.

James’ stepfather, Juan Carlos Restrepo, admits no doors are being closed, telling Super Combo del Deporte en Cali: “I just want to see him happy and playing first-team football on a regular basis.

“There are plenty of top-class clubs interested in his services.

“I'm a big fan of Spanish football and he's been linked with Atletico Madrid, which I would love as they have wonderful fans and an excellent new stadium.

“We'll have to wait and see what transpires with it being impossible to rule out a move to the Premier League or Serie A too.”

James could be forgiven for having aired his frustration at how things have played out at Real, but he is considered to have acted maturely and will now carefully weigh up his options in order to ensure that his next challenge is the best one for this stage of his career.

Restrepo added: “My view is that James is a professional and he has behaved in this manner in recent times, working hard and showing his ability in every training session.

“James will listen to the advice offered to him by his agent (Jorge Mendes) and then make a coherent and responsible decision.”