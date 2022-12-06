Portugal vs Switzerland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Portugal against Switzerland on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Portugal will be looking to progress to the last-eight in the 2022 World Cup with a round of 16 win against Switzerland at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday.

Portugal are hoping to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for just a third time, previously doing so in 1966 and in 2006. However, they’ve failed to win any of their last five knockout games at the tournament, losing each of their last four, including defeats at this stage in 2010 (0-1 vs Spain) and in 2018 (1-2 vs Uruguay).

Meanwhile, Switzerland head into this match after winning two of their three group stage matches. Xherdan Shaqiri’s goal against Serbia last time out saw him become the first player to score in three World Cup tournaments for Switzerland and if finds the net again he would equal Josef Hügi (6) as his country's all-time top scorer at the World Cup.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Date & kick-off time

Game: Portugal vs Switzerland Date: December 6, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 7) Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Portugal squad and team news

Portugal will miss the services of Danilo Pereira and Otavio. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has suffered a fractured rib and will remain sidelined while Otavio is struggling with a muscle issue.

Fernando Santos made six changes to the squad against South Korea to rest his key players ahead of this knockout match. But on Tuesday, the likes of Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes will start.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; B. Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers Sommer, Omlin, Kobel, Kohn Defenders Akanji, Widmer, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Comert, Schar Midfielders Fernandes, Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Steffen, Aebischer, Sow, Frei, Shaqiri, Rieder, Jashari Forwards Embolo, Seferovic, Fassnacht, Vargas, Okafor

Switzerland squad & team news

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer remains a doubt with illness and if he cannot make it to the starting XI then he will be replaced by Gregor Kobel.

It would not be surprising if Murat Yakin fields the same XI that started against Serbia with Breel Embolo leading the line and Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler as double pivots. Meanwhile, Ruben Vargas and Xherdan Shaqiri should take their place in the flanks.

Switzerland possible XI: Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo