Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa reacts to Man Utd transfer talk as questions are asked of David de Gea’s future as No.1 at Old Trafford

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has reacted to the speculation suggesting he could be a transfer target for Manchester United, amid David de Gea's woes.

Red Devils in the market for a shot-stopper

Spaniard seeing contract run down

Portugal international of obvious appeal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for another shot-stopper this summer regardless of any decision taken on De Gea’s future. It has been suggested that Portugal international Costa figures prominently on the Red Devils’ recruitment radar, with the 23-year-old considered to be a potentially shrewd addition for the present and long-term future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Costa is, however, paying little attention to the rumours and has stated his desire to remain at Porto. He told reporters when quizzed on the United talk: “That’s the internet. It is a happiness and an honour to play for my favourite club. What they say is what they say, there is nothing concrete. I have a contract until 2027 and I hope to continue, let’s see.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Questions are being asked of De Gea’s ongoing presence at Old Trafford as his contract runs down towards free agency and he continues to make high-profile errors. United boss Erik ten Hag has said when asked about De Gea’s standing in his plans: “I will not say he'll always be my No.1 because in a club like Man United there must be competition in all positions. You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Costa kept 16 clean sheets for Porto in the 2022-23 campaign – as De Gea claimed the Premier League Golden Glove – and is considered to be better with his feet than the Spain international currently filling the No.1 spot at Old Trafford.