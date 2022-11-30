Poland vs Argentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Group C leaders Poland will take on Argentina in their final 2022 World Cup group stage match at the Stadium 974 on Wednesday. Only a point separates the two teams and while Poland can qualify for the knockout stages with a win or a draw, Lionel Messi and Co. must ensure a victory to make sure they are through without depending on the result of the other Group C fixture.
Robert Lewandowski's team was held to a goalless draw by Mexico in their opening match of the tournament. They quickly bounced back in their previous outing which ended in a 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia. Messi's Albiceleste were shocked by Saudi Arabia in their opener but they too picked up three points in the following fixture against Mexico. With the teams' progress not yet confirmed and Argentina chasing a win, the encounter promises to be an exciting contest.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India as well as how to stream live online.
Poland vs Argentina date & kick-off time
Game:
Poland vs Argentina
Date:
November 30, 2022
Kick-off:
2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 1)
Venue:
Stadium 974
Stream:
How to watch Poland vs Argentina on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).
BBC One is showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on BBC iPlayer.
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.
Region
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
FOX, Telemundo
fuboTV, Peacock, Sling, Fox Sports
UK
BBC One
BBC iPlayer
India
Sports18 SD/HD, MTV HD
JioCinema
Africa
SuperSport
SuperSport
Poland squad and team news
Poland are expected to field an unchanged starting lineup against Argentina, given the nature of proceedings in Group C.
Robert Lewandowski, who failed to convert a penalty as Poland were held to a goalless draw by Mexico, scored his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia in the second group fixture. He will be partnered by Arkadiusz Milik in the attack.
Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Szczesny, Grabara, Skorupski
Defenders
Bednarek, Glik, Gumny, Jedrzejczyk, Kiwior, Wieteska, Bereszynski, Cash, Zalewski
Midfielders
Bielik, Frankowski, Grosicki, Krychowiak, Kaminski, Skoras, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zurkowski
Forwards
Lewandowski, Milik, Piatek, Swiderski
Argentina squad & team news
Argentina should go into what is set to be a crucial fixture with an unchanged lineup as nothing less than a win is a safe result for Scaloni.
Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria will once again be expected to assist Lionel Messi in the attack. The likes of Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala continue to wait for their chance - with the latter yet to make an appearance off the bench.
Argentina possible XI: Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Martinez, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Martinez, Di Maria
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Armani, Rulli, Martinez
Defenders
Foyth, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romaro, Otamendi, Martinez, Molina
Midfielders
Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Fernandez
Forwards
Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Correa, Dybala, Martinez
