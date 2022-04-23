'It's not over!' - Pogba vows to return for Man Utd and sends 'United we stand' message to fans

Paul Pogba insists he has not played his final game for Manchester United despite coach Ralf Rangnick saying he is not likely to play again this season.

Pogba sustained a calf injury during his side's 4-0 humbling against Liverpool in the Premier League this week.

After being sent for scans to determine the extent of the injury, Rangnick said it is "very unlikely that he will play before the end of the end of the season".

What did Pogba say about his injury?

Pogba says he will work hard to get back into the United squad before the campaign comes to a close as he sat out Saturday's match against Arsenal.

"Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game," he posted on Twitter.

Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over 💪🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand! pic.twitter.com/ExmduyutD5 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 23, 2022

"I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over. Thank you all for your support, United we would stand!"

How did Pogba get injured?

The France international lasted less than 10 minutes in the midweek match against Liverpool. Pogba pulled up with an injury early on in the encounter and had to be replaced by Jesse Lingard.

United were already 1-0 down at Anfield by that point and went on to concede three more times without reply against Jurgen Klopp's men.

The 29-year-old's contract at Old Trafford expires this summer and he is not expected to commit to a new deal.

Many Man Utd fans will be happy to see him go, as a section of the crowd jeered the former Juventus star during the recent clash with Norwich.

