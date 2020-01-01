Pogba sets up birthday fundraiser to fight coronavirus

The Manchester United ace wants to raise £27,000 to help the battle against the pandemic

star Paul Pogba has set up a fundraiser in a bid to help the fight against COVID-19.

The virus has swept across the globe from , with more than 167,000 cases confirmed worldwide and nearly 6,500 deaths as a result of what has now been declared a pandemic.

Sport has been dramatically affected by the disease, with football suspended in all of Europe’s leading countries and other major events postponed or cancelled.

Celebrating his 27th birthday on Sunday, Pogba has set a target to raise £27,000 ($31,100) in a bid to support ailing healthcare organisations during a time of crisis, which has seen countries such as , , and grind to a virtual halt.

Posting on Instagram, the World Cup winner said: “It's my birthday and I'm always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.

“The #Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and lives of many, including children.

“The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense.

“UNICEF is helping prevent the spread of #Coronavirus by supplying vital medical supplies, consulting with communities and implementing prevention campaigns. It is a priority to stop the spread of this new virus, and the misinformation that’s spreading alongside it. ⠀

“At times like this we need to come together.

“With your help, I am hoping today to raise £27,000 to help fight this war and I will double the amount if we reach the goal. ⠀

“If we manage to reach our target, it will be enough to provide: ⠀ ⠀

* 333,332 pairs of disposable gloves for health workers +⠀

* 2,777 surgical masks to help prevent the disease spreading further +⠀

* 9,615 sets of vented goggles⠀

“To donate, go to my Facebook page or click on the link in my Bio. ⠀

“For more information: https://www.unicef.org.uk/coronavirus-facts/⠀

“Any amount will be welcome to help fight this war against #COVID19.

“Thank you for all the support.

“Stay safe!”

Pogba had previously publicised the condition via a post urging people to ‘dab to beat coronavirus’.