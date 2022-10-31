Pogba OUT of World Cup! Agent confirms France and Juventus star will miss showpiece event in Qatar

Paul Pogba's agent has confirmed he will miss the World Cup after picking up another injury in training.

Pogba out of World Cup

Picked up fresh thigh injury

More woes for Deschamps' France

WHAT HAPPENED? Rafaela Pimenta, agent of Pogba, has confirmed that the Frenchman will miss next month's World Cup in Qatar after picking up a thigh injury in training, while trying to make a comeback from a knee injury that had put his tournament into doubt in the first place.

WHAT SHE SAID: Speaking to French outlet Telefoot, quoted by Get French Football News, Pimenta explained: "Paul would like to return as quickly as he can but he has to arm himself with patience, work hard in these difficult times, and give his best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible."

