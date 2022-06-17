‘Are you serious?’ - Pogba reveals the moment when Mourinho relationship soured at Manchester United

The France international midfielder moved to Old Trafford in the same summer as the Portuguese coach, but they did not always see eye to eye

Paul Pogba has revealed when his relationship with former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho broke down, with the Portuguese coach questioning the Frenchman's injury when he headed to Miami for a rehabilitation programme.

A midfielder who would savour World Cup glory with his country in 2018 moved to Old Trafford in the same summer of 2016 as the former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach returned to Premier League management with the Red Devils.

Pogba enjoyed initial success under Mourinho, as three trophies were captured in their first season together, but that bond had soured by the time Man Utd found themselves in the market for a new boss in December 2018.

Why did Pogba and Mourinho fall out at Man Utd?

Speaking in his new Amazon Prime documentary, Pogba has said of the moment that Mourinho began to incur his wrath: “It started when I got injured. I said I was going to Miami to do rehabilitation.

“A paparazzi took a photo of Zulay [Pogba’s wife] and me. Jose sent the picture to Mino [Raiola]. I didn’t like that at all. He said he’s on holiday when we are working like [expletive].

“I told Mourinho are you serious? I’m injured. I train three times a day here. Who do you think I am? It was new to me to have an issue with my coach.”

What has happened since to Mourinho and Pogba?

Pogba suffered a thigh injury in September 2017 which kept him out of action for 12 games, with that setback the first serious fitness problem he endured with Man Utd.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties after two-and-a-half years at the helm, with questions often asked of his working relationship with Pogba – with videos emerging at one stage of the pair apparently arguing on the training field.

Man Utd have made little progress since Mourinho departed, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick unable to recapture former glories.

Erik ten Hag is now preparing to take charge of Premier League heavyweights from 2022-23, but Pogba will not be at his disposal as the 29-year-old has left Old Trafford as a free agent at the end of his contract – with GOAL able to confirm he is closing in on a return to Juventus.

