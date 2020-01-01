Pogba drops Manchester United future hint after another season of transfer talk

The World Cup-winning midfielder has suggested that he will be staying at Old Trafford after seeing the Red Devils wrap up a top-four finish

Paul Pogba has hinted that his long-term future lies at , with the World Cup winner looking forward to gracing the again with the Red Devils.

For long periods in 2019-20, it appeared as though qualification for elite European competition would be beyond Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. The clock also looked to be ticking on Pogba’s second stint at Old Trafford, with regular rounds of transfer talk seeing him linked with a move elsewhere.

The international had suggested in the past that he was ready to take on a new challenge, while injury struggles were doing his cause few favours when it came to proving a point in .

United were, however, to enjoy a collective reversal in fortune from January with the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting proving to be a catalyst.

Pogba has stepped in alongside the talented Portuguese playmaker since the Premier League restart in mid-June and helped wrap up a top-four finish.

Exit rumours have faded away around the 27-year-old, with few clubs in a position financially to make an approach for a player that would demand a sizeable fee.

Pogba appears to have no issue with that and, amid talk of a new contract being put to him, has indicated that he will be sticking around in Manchester. He posted on social media after helping United to a 2-0 victory over Leicester which secured them a third-place finish: “Let’s gooooooo Champions League baby.”

Solskjaer has always maintained that Pogba is going nowhere, with a welcome return to form and fitness justifying that faith.

There is still the promise of more to come from a mercurial midfielder, with United legend Roy Keane telling Sky Sports when offering his assessment of a divisive figure: “I think he's done okay. I wouldn't get carried away with what Pogba's done over the last two months.

“We've said it before, he is a talented boy but you need a bit more than that. Big, strong boy, he's got a goal in him, he's got a pass.

“I like watching Pogba when he's at the top of his game but then we see incidents where he's not at it, the penalty incident the other night [against West Ham] kind of summed him up.

“The fact is some people were defending him after the game but the fact is he came out and apologised.

“Pogba's got qualities but he doesn't do enough week in, week out.”