Pogba picked as Man Utd’s most likely Ballon d’Or winner as Neville airs transfer hope

The former Red Devils defender is looking for more players of potential to be slotted into the Old Trafford squad alongside a World Cup winner

Paul Pogba is the player most likely to come into contention for Ballon d’Or recognition in the future, says Gary Neville, with the Frenchman being tipped to stay at Old Trafford.

Speculation has continued to suggest that a World Cup winner could head for the exits at some stage in the near future.

United have, however, stated on a regular basis that they have no intention of parting with their club-record signing.

Neville believes Pogba will be retained in the next window, with big-money deals unlikely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Red Devils set to benefit from keeping a proven 27-year-old on board.

A man who has frustrated for the most part since returning to from in 2016 has much to do if he is to win over his doubters and find the consistency expected of him.

Pogba has shown before, though, that he is more than capable of being a talismanic presence, and Neville believes that could see him challenge for the most prestigious of individual prizes.

Asked in a Twitter Q&A to pick out the United player most likely to land a Golden Ball, former defender Neville said: “Paul Pogba most likely.”

He added on the prospect of the international being paired with Bruno Fernandes in United’s midfield, with the Portuguese playmaker having made an immediate impact after joining in January: “They could be amazing together if they compromise and work to help each other.”

Neville has stated on a regular basis in the past that he believes several more windows will be required in order to get United performing to their full potential.

He has relaxed that stance slightly, with it suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could compete for the Premier League title in 2020-21, but those calling the shots have been urged to keep faith with a recruitment policy that has served the club well of late.

Pressed on whether more mercenaries – those only concerned with lining their pockets – will be drafted into the Theatre of Dreams, Neville said: “The transfer policy has changed in the last two seasons so I would hope not.”

The ex-England international added when asked who he would like to see brought in, with Solskjaer having started to prioritise potential over ready-made stars: “Not a name but I like the 20-25 year olds. The ones that have that next level in them type of signing.”