Pogba's planned exit allows Man Utd to start rebuild at Chelsea

The France international looks set to leave Old Trafford in the summer, and the game against the Blues will show how the club can move on without him

take on on Monday evening with the chance to show how the team might shape up next season, with Paul Pogba still out of the side and looking nailed on to depart this summer.

The 26-year-old midfielder remains in rehabilitation after electing to have ankle surgery over the winter, and there is no indication when he will be fit enough to return to action.

Pogba would like to be available for the tail-end of the campaign in order to get back to match fitness ahead of . However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has effectively refused to confirm if the player will feature for United again, with no return date on the horizon.

The Norwegian was one of the few figures at United happy to consider the sale of Pogba last summer, with the caveat that any funds raised would be used to strengthen the squad.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s reluctance to give Zinedine Zidane his main midfield target, however, meant that Pogba was forced to stay put at Old Trafford for at least another campaign.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is now in agreement with Solskjaer. The club are willing to accept a bid of around £130 million ($170m) for the player in order to bring his underwhelming second spell at the club to an end.

There may be an element of pragmatism involved from Woodward. With the path to the unclear, both with the club’s poor form and the fallout from ’s proposed two-year European ban, there is little certainty that United will take part in the continent’s most important and lucrative competition next season.

Winning the would be a way in through the back door, but a knockout competition cannot be relied upon.

Should United fail in their qualification pursuit then their finances will take a real hit. Some players may be sold in order to cut costs. A permanent deal for Chris Smalling will likely be agreed with , Alexis Sanchez will again be offered up to anyone willing to take him, and other players may take the opportunity to move on.

If United do not have their usual financial might, then the sale of Pogba will allow United to raise funds to cover any underlying shortages. Shifting Pogba’s hefty wages off the salary costs will help as well.

Another Frenchman, Anthony Martial, may be considering his future as Solskjaer does not trust him to lead the line in the absence of Marcus Rashford. That Odion Ighalo was brought in as an alternative indicates that above all Solskjaer wants commitment on the pitch. Martial’s inconsistency does not offer that.

There is also speculation that David de Gea might be similarly sacrificed, with his form still well below his very best, and a ready-made replacement Dean Henderson impressing at . For now, there is no reason to believe this is more than a possibility than an intended course of action for the club and the player.

United intend to bring Aston Villa's Jack Grealish to the club this summer, in a move that does not necessarily depend on Pogba’s exit. Indeed, United are likely to target another striker when Ighalo leaves at the end of his brief loan spell.

With Ighalo the kind of striker United are looking for - someone to lead the line and run the channels - Chelsea may be a chance to see how the club will attempt to play going forward.

Nemanja Matic’s suspension means that United will likely use Bruno Fernandes in midfield with Fred and Andreas Pereira, with Martial, Ighalo and Daniel James a possible front three.

Against Chelsea, if the players are well-rested following the winter break, at their best and able to follow their usual counterattacking strategy, a win is possible. Three points would also keep them in touch of fifth place, which could prove to be enough for Champions League football next season.

Shorn of Pogba, with one player to replace his creativity and another to offer superior effort through the middle, there are set to be hints of next season’s approach.

The club are preparing for life without Pogba and are putting the pieces in place - a new striker, a new midfielder and probably Grealish - for next season. Their visit to Stamford Bridge could demonstrate vague signs of a new and more constructive way forward.