Pochettino believes Tottenham can be title contenders

The north Londoners claimed an emphatic 6-2 win over Everton to remain in contention at the Premier League summit

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham have a role to play in this season's title race after claiming a fourth Premier League win in a row.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min both scored twice as Spurs ran out 6-2 winners against Everton at Goodison Park.

The north Londoners came from behind to win for the 18th time in the top flight under Pochettino, and took their points tally after conceding the first goal to 70.

Victory takes Tottenham within two points of defending champions Manchester City and four behind leaders Liverpool.

And despite the calibre of the opposition ahead of them in the table, Pochettino says his side remain in the title picture.

“Football is about being consistent, if we are able to be consistent and play in the way we played tonight, yes, maybe we will arrive in April as a real contender," he told the media.

“I am proud of the way we played.

"I am so pleased and very proud of the performance and energy we showed today. I am pleased about the result, but of course the performance comes first.

“But there is still a long way to go.

"We are involved in four competitions, today was a surprise to everyone, not only the quality, but not only the energy to play after a very tough game against Arsenal on Wednesday.

"The energy was fantastic after that game.”

A presentable run of games gives Tottenham a chance to cement their position in the title race, with AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers travelling to Wembley before the end of 2018.

They travel to strugglers Cardiff City on New Year's Day before the FA Cup trip to Tranmere Rovers and Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.