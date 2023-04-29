'Those players are perfect' - Gary Neville expects Mauricio Pochettino to make a big impact at Chelsea as he backs Argentine to turn things around

Gary Neville believes Mauricio Pochettino will thrive at Chelsea next season with the players at his disposal, if he is to get the job.

Chelsea close to Pochettino deal

Neville thinks Argentine is perfect fit

And predicts 'very good season' next year

WHAT HAPPENED? With Chelsea close to making a decision on whether or not they will offer Pochettino the chance to become the club's next permanent manager, Manchester United legend turned pundit Neville has weighed in with his opinion on the proposed move, claiming the club is well equipped for the former Tottenham manager to head in and get off to a strong start.

WHAT THEY SAID: Discussing the potential move on The Overlap, Neville said: "I think he [Pochettino] is a really talented coach.

"I think Chelsea next year could really surprise us," He added: "Pochettino will bring the club together because he will; he’s likeable, and the players will respect him enormously.

"I think he’ll do a very, very good job next season. He’ll cover a lot of the stuff that’s going on behind the scenes is my prediction.

Neville continued, claiming the players at Chelsea suit the potentially incoming manager: "Those players are perfect for Pochettino; they are talented and young, but they just need direction."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have endured a nightmare 2022-23 campaign thus far, in the first full season of Todd Bohely and Behdad Eghbali's ownership. Despite spending extortionate amounts in the transfer market, the Blues sit in the bottom half of the Premier League on 39 points, with hopes of qualifying for European football next season as good as gone and caretaker manager Frank Lampard failing to get a response since taking over from the sacked Graham Potter.

Before Pochettino, Chelsea were linked with both Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as potential Potter replacements, but both have fallen away in their thinking.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea's position on Pochettino taking the manager's job at Stamford Bridge should be clear before the end of the weekend.