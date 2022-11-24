'We're here to play football' - Eden Hazard slams Germany decision to cover their mouths in World Cup pre-match protest
- Germany protested FIFA's 'One Love' armband ban
- Then fell to shock 2-1 defeat to Japan
- Hazard claims they shouldn't have protested
WHAT HAPPENED? Germany decided to pose for their pre-match team photo with each player holding a hand over their mouth, a symbolic gesture of being silenced after they and six other nations - including Belgium - were banned by FIFA from wearing the LGBTQ+ inclusive 'One Love' armband. However, Hazard argued that the Germans should have stuck to the football, given that they eventually fell to a shocking 2-1 defeat.
WHAT THEY SAID: "They'd have done better not to do it [the protest] and to win instead," Hazard claimed. "We are here to play football. I'm not here to send a political message. Other people are better placed for that. We want to be focused on football."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Germany's loss leaves them third in Group E and needing a win against Spain in their next match to be sure of qualification, Hazard and Belgium ground out a narrow 1-0 victory over Canada. While there was no protest towards FIFA, Belgium's opener did see Kevin De Bruyne clash with manager Roberto Martinez and defender Toby Alderweireld, in a match that was as tight as the scoreline suggests.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Despite the win, Belgium faced 22 shots against Canada, their most in a group stage game at the World Cup since 1998 (22 v the Netherlands).
WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? Hazard will hope to feature again when Belgium take on Morocco in their next match on Sunday, knowing a win will be enough to progress to the next stage.
