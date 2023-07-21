Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets a three-year deal at Marseille! Chelsea cut losses on ex-Arsenal man as forward joins Ligue 1 side on free transfer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Marseille on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract with the French side.

Aubameyang joins Marseille

Signs three-year contract

Leaves Chelsea after one season

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker left Chelsea this week in order to finalise a move to the Ligue 1 side and they announced his arrival on Friday. The 34-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang returns to France 10 years after he left Saint-Etienne to join Borussia Dortmund. After a five-year spell in Germany, he moved to Arsenal and then had a short stint at Barcelona before going back to London to join Chelsea.

His time at Stamford Bridge did not go well, however, as the Gabon international featured 15 times in the Premier League, but started just five of those matches.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR MARSEILLE? The French team will take on KAS Eupen in their next pre-season friendly on Saturday.