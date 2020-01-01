Phala should confirm alleged Black Leopards contract termination - Ramunenyiwa

Lidoda Duvha are said to have been paying the well-traveled attacker a high salary, but there are rumours of an alleged problem with the player

Black have commented on reports indicating the club has released former winger Thuso Phala.

The experienced midfielder has seen limited game time this season with the likes of Lesedi Kapinga and Tshwarelo Bereng preferred ahead of him.

Daily Sun reported Leopards have decided to terminate Phala's contract with the player having joined the club last June.

More teams

“Phala failed to break into the 18-man squad under coach Cavin Johnson and his situation never changed when Alan Clark took charge," a source said on the publication.

However, Leopards spokesman Barry Ramunenyiwa could not confirm nor deny Phala's contract termination.

Ramunenyiwa insisted that only the 33-year-old player can confirm his exit from Lidoda Duvha.

“I will speak to management and get back to you," Ramunenyiwa told the same publication.

"But out of respect for Thuso, I think he should comment since he is the one who started the fire. It’s better if it comes out of his own mouth.”

Article continues below

Phala moved to the Limpopo-based side as a free agent having been released by SuperSport United early last year.

The speedy player has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Leopards this season without scoring.

The season has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.