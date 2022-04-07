'Everything will be perfect' - Van Nistelrooy PSV manager appointment praised by Bruma

PSV winger Bruma has told GOAL that he is excited to see what Ruud van Nistelrooy can achieve when he takes over as coach at the Dutch club next season.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Netherlands international has recently been unveiled as the new PSV coach.

Van Nistelrooy was one of the finest strikers of his generation, scoring more than 300 goals in a career disrupted by injuries, and PSV will be his first senior role in management.

The 45-year-old worked as an assistant to Dick Advocaat when he was in charge of the national team and more recently as part of the PSV youth set-up, where Bruma has heard only good things.

"Next season we can do well because everything will be perfect for him, for the team, for everybody," the Portuguese winger told GOAL.

"This is the most important thing, I want all the best for him because I like him, he's a very good guy and a good coach."

PSV are currently four points behind Eredivisie leaders Ajax having built up a strong squad.

As well as the experience of former Germany international Mario Gotze, Bruma has hailed England under-21 international Noni Madueke, who left Tottenham to take a chance on breaking through in the Netherlands.

"I want him to keep this level and keep working harder because he has everything," Bruma added.

"I have a good connection with him and I want the best for him. When he is happy he plays his best football and we are here to help him."

Roger Schmidt will leave his post at the end of the season when his contract expires but could yet finish the season with PSV's first title since 2018 and will face leaders Ajax in the Dutch Cup final.

Ahead of that they face Leicester City in the Europa Conference League and Bruma says they know how difficult it will be to win silverware this season.

"Ajax is a great team, everybody knows this and we've played them three times this season already, so we know it will be tough," he said.

"Leicester is a great team with good players - it's one thing playing teams from the Eredivisie and another playing teams from the Premier League.

"It's going to be difficult but I believe in my team and I believe in the coach and everything is positive."

