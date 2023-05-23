Pep Guardiola unsure how Man City stars feel after title party as he issues warning ahead of FA Cup and Champions League finals

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players they must not allow their levels to drop after winning the Premier League as two finals loom.

City have won the Premier League

Face Manchester United in FA Cup final

Play Inter Milan in Champions League final

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola insists City need to remain at their highest possible level if they are to find a way to complete the treble. The club have already won the title, and have two more games to play in the Premier League, against Brighton on Thursday and Brentford on Sunday. They then face Manchester United on June 3 in the FA Cup final, before taking on Inter a week later, as they bid to become the first team since their city rivals to complete the treble.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about his team's psyche, Guardiola replied: "I prefer to be already champion, but maybe to be really committed against United and Inter, be in contention to win the PL. They have the party after the game. I don't know how they feel. They have to be ready to run a lot.

"The best way to prepare for the final is be ready. The players set the standards, they have to maintain it. It's normal the energy would drop. Arsenal play for just the PL, we have FA Cup, Champions League, the energy we spend is massive. It's normal you drop, have to avoid it or don't drop much. Otherwise the two teams can hurt us. Play our game, adapt the way we play, arrive to United and Inter in the best condition possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have rested players in recent weeks and are likely to do so again as the season reaches its climax. Erling Haaland, for example, was benched for the 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend. Guardiola is almost certain to shuffle his pack against Brighton on Wednesday, especially as he has already told his players they must win the Champions League to be considered a "great" team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? City will look to wrap up their league season with two more wins, and can max out at 94 points if they win their final two encounters. They will then attempt to make history but clinching two more trophies.