Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts on Joao Cancelo, who has been benched at Bayern following his January loan move.

Cancelo loaned to Bayern in January

Has fallen out of favour in Germany

Guardiola unsure about defender's future

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo left City for Bayern in the January transfer window on loan but has quickly fallen out of favour with the Bavarian giants. The defender made a bright start to life at the Allianz Arena but has now been benched, and Guardiola says his parent club will assess his situation at the end of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's with Bayern Munich," Guardiola told reporters. "At the end of the season we will review the cases - players that are here, not here, loan cases. At the end of the season. Joao is a player for Bayern Munich."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said Cancelo was benched for the Champions League clash against PSG as he hadn't trained hard enough. The Bavarian giants do have an option to buy Cancelo in their loan agreement with City but it seems unlikely at present that they will be willing to splash out €70 million (£62m/$76m) to land the Portugal international permanently.

DID YOU KNOW? Bayern picked up a clean sheet in each of their last four Champions League matches, equalling the club record of four CL games in a row without conceding.

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The defender will be hoping for game time on Saturday when Bayern take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga.