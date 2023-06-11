Pep Guardiola is going nowhere! Man City boss WILL see out final two years of contract but likely to leave after that

Pep Guardiola has no intention of leaving Manchester City after leading the club to an iconic treble.

Guardiola had been linked with City exit

Spaniard set to see out contract

Club poised for shake up this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola refused to answer questions on his future after leading City to victory in Saturday's Champions League final, which did little to quell long-standing fears that he could depart the club this summer. However, according to The Times, the Spaniard has no intention of leaving and is happy to see out the remaining two years on his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In addition, Guardiola is set to be backed in the transfer market this summer as he looks to shake up the City squad. One player who is likely to be moved on is Joao Cancelo, who had a high-profile falling out with his manager this season. City's summer transfer targets are said to include Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report also states that Guardiola is unlikely to stay at the Etihad beyond summer 2025. There are over 100 charges of breaching financial rules hanging over the club at present, but it remains to be seen when a judgement will be passed on these alleged misdoings.

WHAT NEXT? Guardiola will be front and centre during City's victory parade on Monday. He will then get straight back to work as his side looks to defend its three trophies next season.