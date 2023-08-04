Pep Guardiola explains why Bernardo Silva is not on his way to Barcelona and hints at new contract for Portugal midfielder

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Barcelona have not made any serious offer to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City

Bernardo linked with Barcelona

Xavi's side have not made an offer

Guardiola wants midfielder to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City boss said he will not stand in the way of Bernardo Silva and a move to Barcelona if the midfielder wishes to leave the Eithad Stadium but explained the Catalans have not made a credible offer to sign the Portuguese midfielder.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I want to clarify that I said I don't want any player who doesn't want to be here. But we have to get an offer, we didn't get a proper offer. so that's why," Guardiola told a press conference ahead of the Community Shield. "He's our player, we want him and if they [Barcelona] want him they will take a plane, they will come here and they will talk with our sporting director and CEO to arrive to an agreement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time that Silva has wanted to leave City. However, Guardiola said that the club want to offer him a new contract to ensure he does not depart for a cut price next year or for free in two years. City have already bid farewell to two vital players in captain Ilkay Gundogan and forward Riyad Mahrez.

"When they [other clubs] want our players, and they are really important players, first they have to make an offer and that didn't happen," he said.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Guardiola also said he wants Kyle Walker to remain at City. The England defender has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

"Losing Kyle and Bernardo would be so difficult, that's why we're going to do everything to keep them because they want to really be here," he added. "When we lose these type of players we have to go to the market. These types of players don't cost £10 million, 20, 30, 40, or 50, no, they are more expensive than that. And we need that money to invest in other players to make the team as strong as possible."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The treble winners face Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday at Wembley before beginning their Premier League title defence away to Burnley on August 11.