Pep Guardiola identifies one key edge Arsenal have over Man City in Premier League title race

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have shown the mental fortitude this season to win matches in the final moments, with Mikel Arteta's side scoring in the dying embers against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Manchester United to bag three points. Guardiola believes that City have lost the desire to replicate this last-gasp heroics this season after winning two successive titles.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They (Arsenal) have many years without winning the Premier League and that gives you a little bit extra to win games in 93, 96, 98. That is something they have that we don’t have because we have won back-to-back, two times. That’s why when people say about your opinion on the team and the season it’s after two times back-to-back and 50 points for our opponents in the first half still we are there," he told City's official website after beating Crystal Palace.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola suggested that players tend to drop their levels after winning too many times and claimed Arsenal were more likely the title race. "Still Arsenal are the favourites because they are in front. Normally in this country when you win something or a lot and you don’t start the season well or another team is better, you drop this consistency, but still we are there. This is the best trophy and compliment we can have. I don’t know what is going to happen at the end of the season, but still they know we want to be there and will fight to be there and this is great," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL? Guardiola will rally his men next against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday, whereas, Arsenal will face Sporting in the second leg of the Europa League tie on Thursday.