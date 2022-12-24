Pele's daughter shares moving update from hospital as football icon continues battle against illness

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento has shared a moving update on the legendary Brazilian's condition as he continues to battle illness in hospital.

Pele was readmitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 29 for a respiratory infection as he continues to fight cancer. It was recently announced that the footballing icon is experiencing a progression in the disease, and his condition has deteriorated.

The 82 year old's daughter, Nascimento, shared an emotional update on her father's health on Friday on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself hugging her father in his hospital bed with her daughter Sophia resting in the background.

She wrote: "We are still here, in the fight and in faith. One more night together."

Pele has been battling cancer since 2021 and is also dealing with a heart condition. Earlier in another post, Nascimento had confirmed that the family will not be celebrating Christmas at home this year owing to her father's cancer progressing.