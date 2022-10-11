Paulson steps down as Thorns and Timbers CEO in wake of report detailing sexual abuse in NWSL

Merritt Paulson has stepped down as Portland Thorns and Timbers CEO in the wake of a report detailing sexual abuse across the NWSL.

Steps down as CEO of both clubs

Thorns one of several clubs in report

Former coach Riley center of sexual coercion allegations

WHAT HAPPENED? Paulson announced his departure in a statement, having previously announced that he would remove himself from Thorns decision-making. Heather Davis will remain on as interim president and interim CEO with a search beginning for a permanent CEO. Paulson has been the owner-operator of the organization since 2007, with the Thorns founded in 2012.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The announcement comes in the aftermath of the Sally Yates report, which detailed widespread sexual harassment and manipulation across women's soccer in the United States.

Part of that report detailed allegations of sexual coercion against Paul Riley during his tenure as Thorns head coach, with Paulson accused of obscuring the investigation amid Riley's exit and ultimate hiring by the North Carolina Courage. The Yates report also stated that the Thorns "interfered" with access to witnesses throughout the investigation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Paulson had been under pressure from both fans and players, with Megan Rapinoe among those to call for his exit. "I don’t think Merritt Paulson is fit to be the owner of that team," she said. "I don’t think Arnim (Whisler) is fit to be the owner of Chicago."

WHAT THEY SAID: "I owe Sinead [Farrelly] and Mana [Shim], the Thorns players and the NWSL my tireless effort to actively make sure what happened in 2015 never happens again," Paulson said in a statement.

"I apologize to our players, the organization, and the Portland community for the mistakes we made, including not being publicly transparent about Paul Riley’s termination. Our organization’s failures and mistakes were ultimately my responsibility, and my responsibility alone.

"It is devastating to me that my goal of creating the shining example of what a women’s sports team could be, has now become synonymous with abhorrent and predatory behavior.

"Part of me holding myself accountable is recognizing that someone else needs to take the reins of the organization and operational decision-making."

He continued: "Looking ahead, our organization is at a crossroads, and the future is not necessarily a clear path. No matter what happens, ensuring the long-term health and success of the Portland Thorns is critical to me, as I know it is for our players and the community.

"Given the complexities involved on several levels, finalizing the correct path forward will take time. I love this organization as if it was part of my family, and to me, what is most important is getting it right."

WHAT NEXT FOR PAULSON AND THE THORNS? Paulson has only announced the decision to step down as CEO, which would limit his day-to-day involvement with the organization, but he has not confirmed the future with regards to his ownership of both teams. He has been an active member of the MLS board of governors and is part of the league's product strategy committee.