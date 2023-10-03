'All over the place!' - Paul Scholes slams Man Utd's shambolic defending after nightmare Champions League defeat by Galatasaray and singles out 'sluggish' Raphael Varane for criticism

Paul Scholes lampooned Manchester United's defenders, especially Raphael Varane, after the 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Scholes criticises Man Utd defence

Red Devils were a shambles at the back

'Worried' about Varane

WHAT HAPPENED? United's defenders were ran ragged by a rampant Galatasaray, who twice came from behind to snatch victory at Old Trafford, leaving Erik ten Hag's side with a mountain to climb in the Champions League. And Scholes was deeply concerned about the form of Raphael Varane.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Disappointed. I don't think Manchester United played that badly, but all the talk before the game was about a lack of goals in the team. We disregarded the defensive side of the game," Scholes told TNT Sports. "It is not good enough, they were all over the place."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former United midfielder was particularly concerned about Varane's form. The World Cup winner was unconvincing at the back and has suffered from niggling injuries throughout his career at Old Trafford. "I worry about Varane a bit... I just think his legs are looking a little bit sluggish and he can't keep fit. I worry about him," Scholes added.

Rio Ferdinand was also scathing of United, who conceded soon after scoring each of their goals before Andre Onana played a huge part in their downfall by gifting the ball to Dries Martens, leading to Casemiro giving away a penalty and getting sent off.

"You have got to give Galatasaray credit, when the chances came they punished Manchester United," said the former Red Devils defender. "One minute we showed potential and something to be positive about. Then all of a sudden I had my head in my hands. There is not organization in this team. It is embarrassing. This is the Champions League, the lack of spatial awareness and lack of danger you are going to get punished and we saw that tonight."

WHAT NEXT FOR [CLUB/INDIVIDUAL]? United have lost six of their 10 matches in all competitions for the first time since 1986, just before Sir Alex Ferguson took charge. They will look to get their dismal season back on track when they host Brentford on Saturday.