Pogba tests positive for coronavirus and is not selected in France squad for UEFA Nations League
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus, Didier Deschamps has confirmed.
The 27-year-old had been named in the world champions' squad for upcoming fixtures against Croatia and Sweden but has now been forced out of consideration for selection.
Pogba has been replaced in Deschamps' squad by Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, while international team mate Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur also misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.
It means Pogba will have to spend 14 days in isolation - meaning he will miss the start of Man United's pre-season preparations, which begin next week following their extended 2019-20 season as they reached the Europa League semi-finals.
He is said to be asymptomatic, however the positive test means Deschamps has no option but to leave out one of his key players for the first set of men's international fixtures played in Europe this calendar year.
On a footballing level, the absence of Pogba and Dembele provides opportunities for teenage talent Camavinga - linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer - and Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who have been called up to the France senior squad for the first time.
Central defender Dayot Upamecano has also been called up after impressing in RB Leipzig's run to the Champions League semi-finals.
France travel to Sweden for their first UEFA Nations League encounter on Friday, September 5, before hosting Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final on September 8.
More to follow.