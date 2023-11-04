Paul Mullin does it again! Wrexham's star striker and Sam Dalby on target against Mansfield to send Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's team into FA Cup second round

Sam Dalby and Paul Mullin were the heroes as Wrexham beat Mansfield 2-1 to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Wrexham on top at Mansfield

Dalby opened scoring in first half

Mullin looped in their second goal

TELL ME MORE: Wrexham were on top throughout the first half and it seemed only a matter of time before they took the lead, with Dalby coming close before he opened the scoring. The key moment came after 23 minutes when Andy Cannon fed him through with an excellent pass and Dalby took in on smoothly before lashing it across the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

Wrexham continued to bombard the Mansfield goal throughout the half, as Dalby saw one shot diverted onto the bar by goalkeeper Christy Pym before another effort was denied and then Paul Mullin launched a stinger that was kept out, too.

The second half was a lot less smooth for the away side, though, as Mansfield found their footing and started to cause trouble. Arthur Okwonko pulled off a strong save at his near post and despite coming close a few more times, the home team had a hard time finding the target.

Just as the home team were growing into the game, however, Mullin found the net in the 58th minute to give them a mountain to climb. It was Dalby who found him, taking advantage of Mansfield's poor clearance before teeing up Mullin for a lovely finish from the star striker.

The fun did not stop there, though, and Mansfield showed they were not down and out as they responded immediately with Rhys Oates firing it beyond Okwonko.

THE MVP: A threat even before he found the net, Dalby had an impressive game for the Red Dragons. The 23-year-old forward kept plugging away for the second goal and was his team's biggest threat alongside Mullin, who he did well to set up for the second goal. For the rest of the game he was constantly looking to create something and the Mansfield defence simply couldn't keep him quiet.

THE BIG LOSER: It wasn't the best of nights for Wrexham defender George Evans. He was the only player to be booked in the game and he made a mess of the clearance that allowed Mansfield to go on and score.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh side will now turn their attention to the EFL Trophy, facing Port Vale on November 7.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐