How to buy Paraguay World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

West is best for Paraguay fans heading to North America for the World Cup in the summer, with all three of their group matches being staged in California. They know it won't be easy, though, especially with a game against co-hosts, the United States, to kick off their campaign. Don't hesitate if you want to see Los Guaranies in action in any of their group encounters, including their opener at SoFi Stadium.

Paraguay's European-based players, Antonio Sanabria (Cremonses) and Julio Enciso (Strasbourg), may have shone on the goalscoring front during their side's successful qualifying campaign, but a couple of their MLS stars, Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United) and Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), also played vital roles and will be in the North American spotlight come the summer.

Will Paraguay return to the World Cup fray with a bang? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Paraguay's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Friday, June 12 United States vs Paraguay (6pm) SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) Tickets Friday, June 19 Paraguay vs UEFA Path C winner (9pm) Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) Tickets Thursday, June 25 Paraguay vs Australia (7pm) Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) Tickets

En route to reaching the quarter-finals back in 2010 (the last time they qualified for the World Cup), Paraguay would go unbeaten during the group phase. They kicked off with an impressive draw against Italy, who had been crowned champions in 2006, and would follow that up with a cosy 2-0 win over Slovakia. A drab goalless draw with New Zealand may have stalled the momentum, but it didn’t stop them from finishing top of the group standings.

Paraguay faces another tough opener this time around, and they can expect millions around the globe to tune in to see them take on tournament co-hosts, the United States, in Los Angeles. They will need to stop the rot, though, as the stars and stripes have won the last three encounters between the sides. Los Guaranies will then lock horns with the UEFA Path C play-off winners, who won’t be known until the end of March.

However, that spot will be filled by either Turkey, Romania, Slovakia, or Kosovo. Paraguay brought their group campaign to an end against Australia in San Francisco. The Socceroos, who have been ever-present at the World Cup since 2006, equalled their best performance when reaching the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022.

What to expect from Paraguay in the World Cup 2026?

Paraguay may have been one of the thirteen nations that played in the very first World Cup staged in 1930, but they've only turned up sporadically over the years. Reaching the knockouts at Mexico '86 was memorable, but they wouldn't become World Cup regulars until 1998, which was the first of four consecutive appearances from the white and reds. In three of those four back-to-back campaigns, Paraguay managed to get out of their group, and their progress reached a peak in South Africa in 2010, where they got to the last-8, where they’d only lose 1-0 to eventual champions, Spain.

However, Los Guaranies failed to build on that and, frustratingly for their fans, failed to qualify for any further World Cups. Well, until now that is. It’s set to be a momentous occasion in the summer for Paraguay, and as they will be hosting a World Cup centenary match in Asuncion during the 2030 World Cup, they’ll be keen to give a good account of themselves in North America.

Despite losing all their Copa America 2024 group matches on United States soil, Paraguay bounced back emphatically in time for their remaining World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Under the new boss, Gustavo Alfaro, they would go on a 9-game unbeaten run between September 2024 and June 2025, which featured famous home wins over Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

When to buy Paraguay World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Paraguay, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed, and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Paraguay World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Paraguay matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Paraguay World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Paraguay's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Paraguay World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Paraguay matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: