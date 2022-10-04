Pacific FC at Forge FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this week as Pacific FC face off with Forge FC in a major clash.

With just a handful of games across the board to go, final places look to be almost locked and loaded - but there's still some play to be had in the top four.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Pacific at Forge date & kick-off time

Game: Pacific FC at Forge FC Date: October 5/6, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00am BST / 7:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Pacific at Forge on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App

Pacific squad & team news

With results over the weekend, the news is official - Pacific will be in the Canadian Premier League semi-finals.

But against who and whether they will enjoy home advantage earlier or later is still up for grabs, leaving this as a crucial game.

Position Players Goalkeepers Irving, Gazdov Defenders Mukumbilwa, Haynes, Samake, Dada-Luke, Meilleur-Giguère, Mavila, Đidić Midfielders Balde, Polisi, Heard, Young, Dixon, Aparicio, Ricci, Toussaint Forwards Bustos, Binate, Daniels, Dos Santos, Habibullah, Brown

Forge squad and team news

With a four-point gap to Atletico above them - and this game in hand - Forge could still claim top spot in the regular season.

It does mean this game is effectively a must-win however, if they want to have a crack at the crown.