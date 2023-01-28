Ousmane Dembele substituted with apparent injury as great form for Barcelona interrupted again

In-form Ousmane Dembele had to be substituted due to an apparent injury in Barcelona's clash with Girona on Saturday.

Dembele replaced inside 30 minutes by Pedri

Has a poor injury record

But had been in excellent form

WHAT HAPPENED? Dembele only managed 26 minutes of Barcelona's La Liga game against Girona before needing to be replaced by Pedri. The French attacker gingerly limped off the field grabbing his leg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A rejuvenated Barcelona currently top the Liga table with Dembele playing a big part in their success. He has five goals and five assists in the league this season, and has hit a rich vein of form, making him almost undroppable for Xavi.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Dembele in such fine form, any extended absence could spell trouble for Xavi. Whilst Dembele and Robert Lewandowski have been firing on all cylinders, other members of the attacking unit are yet to produce what many know they are capable of and it could leave them slightly short changed in the coming weeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA & DEMBELE? The Blaugrana face a spell of six games in 23 days, which is rounded off with a doubleheader against Manchester United in the Europa League. The extent of Dembele's injury is not yet know, but Xavi will be hoping he can participate in some form against the Red Devils.