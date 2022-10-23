Can anyone stop Napoli? Osimhen's stunner gives Serie A leaders narrow victory at Roma as Mourinho is foiled

- Roma frustrated Napoli for much of game
- Osimhen sealed win with spectacular strike
- Napoli three points clear of Milan in Serie A
WHAT HAPPENED? The striker got on the end of a long ball and fought off Roma defender Chris Smalling to fire in from a tight angle in a goal reminiscent of Marco van Basten's iconic strike for the Netherlands against Soviet Union at Euro 1988.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli were made to dig deep for the victory at Stadio Olimpico as they had a hard time getting past a dogged Roma defence moulded in Jose Mourinho's image. In the end, though, Osimhen had the final say on proceedings to give the visitors a vital win that keeps them three points clear of AC Milan at the top of Serie A.
ALL EYES ON: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been in incredible form for Napoli in recent weeks, having either scored or assisted a goal in each of the previous four matches for the Serie A side. There is talk of growing interest in the Georgian winger, but he had a quiet evening against the stubborn home team, leaving it up to Osimhen to make the difference.
MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
Getty
DID YOU KNOW? Napoli have now won 11 games in a row in all competitions, the longest run in the Italian club's history.
THE VERDICT:
The Nigeria star is electrifyingTwitter
Football fans can't get enough of himTwitter
He absolutely BLASTED it into the netTwitter
WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The Serie A leaders turn their attention to the Champions League as they are set to host Rangers in midweek.