Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Lineups & LIVE updates

Madrid look to close the gap with Barcelona with a victory against ninth-placed Osasuna

Real Madrid are by no means having a bad season, however, many feel they haven't matched the levels from last campaign when they won the La Liga and Champions League. A win against Osasuna is vital to come closer to rivals and table toppers Barcelona

8 points adrift off the top of the table, Real Madrid will have to bring their A-game for the rest of the season if they want to defend their title as league champions. In Osasuna, they find the ideal opponent to build momentum for the rest of the campaign.

Osasuna have never won in their last 15 meeting against Real Madrid, their longest winless run against Los Blancos in La Liga. Furthermore, they are currently in a rut with only one victory in their last 8 league fixtures. Their torrid run could continue as they come up against Carlo Ancelotti, who has never been defeated by them.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

Osasuna XI (4-3-3): Fernandez; Moncayola, Aridane, U Garcia, Sanchez; Ibanez, Torro, M Gomez; Ezzalzouli, Budimir, K Garcia

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3):Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Valverde,